EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VIG opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.96.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

