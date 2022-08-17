EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $355,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

PNC opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

