EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

