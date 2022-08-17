EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.99 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $176.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

