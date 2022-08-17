EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.