EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 304,766 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,108.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 85,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.49.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.