EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.