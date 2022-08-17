EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes $405,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

