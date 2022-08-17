EPG Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Tobam grew its position in McKesson by 61.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in McKesson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,396 shares of company stock valued at $14,471,365. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $373.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

