EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares $0.28 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 137.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

NYSE:EPR opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

