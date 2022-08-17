EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 32.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $2,237,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

