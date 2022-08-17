Equal (EQL) Reaches Market Cap of $317,862.69

Equal (EQL) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. Equal has a market capitalization of $317,862.69 and $813.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Equal has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,810.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00035436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00069173 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official website is equal.tech.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.