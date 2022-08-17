Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.00

Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.17), with a volume of 196106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.20 ($1.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Equals Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 129 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Equals Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.29 million and a P/E ratio of -70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity

About Equals Group

In related news, insider Sian Herbert purchased 23,000 shares of Equals Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($23,900.43).

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

