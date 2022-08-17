Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQH. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,172 shares of company stock worth $5,760,614. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Equitable by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,996 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

