Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.68% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQH. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.
Equitable Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Equitable by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,996 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
