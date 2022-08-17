Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 7.0 %

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

VSCO stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 77,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.