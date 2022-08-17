Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Update

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 16,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETRN. Barclays cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

ETRN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. 2,448,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

