Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.65.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.