ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

ESE stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,893. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

