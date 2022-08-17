Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) Director Acquires C$109,980.00 in Stock

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) Director James Alexander Banister purchased 305,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 382,648 shares in the company, valued at C$137,753.28.

Essential Energy Services Stock Performance

Essential Energy Services stock traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,185. The firm has a market cap of C$50.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.56.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.