Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 806,300 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 917,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.53. 243,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,311. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reissued an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.41.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

