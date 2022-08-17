Ethereum Stake Hits Market Capitalization of $410,898.99 (ETHYS)

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00008781 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Stake has a total market cap of $410,898.99 and approximately $131.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013520 BTC.
About Ethereum Stake
Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. Ethereum Stake’s official website is ethereumstake.farm.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Stake
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Stake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Stake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.