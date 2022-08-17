European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) Stock Price Up 42.9%

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 42.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 7,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 62,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
European Commercial REIT Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.
