Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock remained flat at $2.93 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 54,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,082. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.