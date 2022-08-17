Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Up 9.7 %

Upstart stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $917,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.