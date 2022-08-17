Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 3,337 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 242.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $5,874,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 0.0 %

LEN opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

