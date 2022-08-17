Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,994 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.5 %

Shell stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.