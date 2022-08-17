Evoke Wealth LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $32,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $289.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average of $241.35.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

