Evoke Wealth LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 211.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $168.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $169.28.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.