Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

