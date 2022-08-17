Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $110.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.61.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

