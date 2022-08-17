Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Stock Performance

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $180.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

