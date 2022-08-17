Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 48 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Trading Down 1.4 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML opened at $566.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

