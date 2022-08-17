Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 3.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,791 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BlackLine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,354,000 after acquiring an additional 434,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,664,000 after acquiring an additional 141,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.