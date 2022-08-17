Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 583,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $345,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares in the company, valued at $98,772,018.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

