Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €27.40 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €21.00 ($21.43) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a one year high of €32.97 ($33.64). The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.32 and a 200-day moving average of €24.32.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

