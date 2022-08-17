Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Update

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 743,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

