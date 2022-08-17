ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Cap of $64,344.55

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $64,344.55 and approximately $11.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002108 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000223 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

