Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 721.0 days.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
EXCOF remained flat at $6.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
About Exco Technologies
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exco Technologies (EXCOF)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.