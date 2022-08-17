Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 721.0 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

EXCOF remained flat at $6.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

About Exco Technologies

Featured Stories

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

