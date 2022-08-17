Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

