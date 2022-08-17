Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Exponent were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.57. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,234 shares of company stock worth $917,400. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

