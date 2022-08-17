EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Up 6.4% in July

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at about $15,145,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 563,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EZCORP by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 368,716 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 19.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 293,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,228. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $539.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

