F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Update

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

F-star Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 114,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,552. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $142.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Laidlaw downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Institutional Trading of F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.