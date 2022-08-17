F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 500 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FFIV stock opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.69. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

