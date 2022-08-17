F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $27,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $27,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,319 shares of company stock worth $1,221,322. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.18. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5 will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

