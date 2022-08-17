Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.93 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
FN stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.48. 1,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,853. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $126.28.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Fabrinet
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.