Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.93 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.48. 1,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,853. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $126.28.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.