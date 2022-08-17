Falcon Project Achieves Market Capitalization of $491,398.94 (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $491,398.94 and approximately $318.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013578 BTC.
About Falcon Project
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Falcon Project
