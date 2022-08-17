Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.38. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 62,938 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 53.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 16.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.