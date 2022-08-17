FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 949,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
FB Financial Stock Down 2.6 %
FBK traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. 2,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06.
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
FBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on FB Financial to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
