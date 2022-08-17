Federal Signal Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.3 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.96. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.