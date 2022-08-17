FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Trading 4.8% Higher

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 4,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

